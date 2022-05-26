BCL men attack Chhatra Dal procession near High Court

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 12:26 pm

BCL men attack Chhatra Dal procession near High Court

Law enforcers are yet to bring the situation under control

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A clash has ensued between the members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).    

According to witnesses, JCD members brought out a procession from near the High Court (HC) on Thursday morning.

At one point BCL activists attacked them, resulting in a chase, a counter-chase, and throwing of brick chips.

Law enforcers are yet to take steps to bring the situation under control, the witnesses added while seeking anonymity.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Previously on Tuesday, more than 35 people were injured in clashes between Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists in the Central Shaheed Minar area of Dhaka University.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to witnesses, rallying JCD members were heading towards the Dhaka University TSC area around 9:30am when some BCL activists attacked them near the Shaheed Minar, resulting in a chase, a counter-chase, and throwing of brick chips between the two groups before they dispersed near campus.

Police arrested three persons over the clash. Two were JCD activists and one was a bystander.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"As none of the parties [who took part in the clash] have lodged any complaint, filing a case in the matter is uncertain," said Maudut Hawlader, officer-in charge of Shahbagh police station.

BNP leaders like Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee visited the injured JCD activists at DMCH Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 

Chhatra Dal

