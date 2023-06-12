BNP leaders Mojnu, Munna remanded in separate cases

A Dhaka court on Monday placed BNP's Dhaka South city unit Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Jubo Dal General Secretary Monayem Munna on one-day remand each in two separate subversion cases.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda passed the order as police produced them before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand in the two cases filed with the capital's Motijheel police station.



According to the case documents, BNP men brought out a protest rally in RK Mission Road area on 29 August 2021, and started vandalising vehicles and throwing brickbats on police. A couple of law enforcers were injured in the unprovoked attack.



Police later filed the two cases over the incident.