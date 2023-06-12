BNP leaders Mojnu, Munna remanded in separate cases

Bangladesh

BSS
12 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

BNP leaders Mojnu, Munna remanded in separate cases

BSS
12 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 07:53 pm
BNP leaders Mojnu, Munna remanded in separate cases

A Dhaka court on Monday placed BNP's Dhaka South city unit Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Jubo Dal General Secretary Monayem Munna on one-day remand each in two separate subversion cases.
 
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda passed the order as police produced them before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand in the two cases filed with the capital's Motijheel police station.
 
According to the case documents, BNP men brought out a protest rally in RK Mission Road area on 29 August 2021, and started vandalising vehicles and throwing brickbats on police. A couple of law enforcers were injured in the unprovoked attack.
 
Police later filed the two cases over the incident.

Top News

BNP Leaders / remanded

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

2h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

9h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

11h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

22m | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

7h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA