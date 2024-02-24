US delegation meets BNP, discusses current political env, jailed opposition members

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 05:55 pm

Photo: BNP Media Cell
Photo: BNP Media Cell

The visiting US delegation met with senior leaders of the BNP this afternoon (24 February) and discussed the country's current political landscape and jailed opposition members. 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury met with US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia (SCA) Afreen Akhter and US Ambassador Peter Haas at The Westin Dhaka. 

In a post on Saturday (24 February), the US Embassy wrote, "Engaging in constructive dialogue is key to understanding different perspectives and finding common ground.  

"We welcomed a fruitful discussion with BNP's secretary general about the current political landscape in Bangladesh and the thousands of opposition members in prison. Looking forward to continued engagement."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Amir Khasru said they were invited to have a talk and there's nothing more to say in this regard.

Asked if the 7 January election was discussed or if the BNP leaders' time in jail was brought up, Khasru said, "The only answer [I can give you] is there is nothing to say."

US delegation arrives; will discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties: Embassy

Earlier on 15 February, the BNP leaders were freed from jail on bail after nearly three and a half months of their arrest before the 12th parliamentary election.

The US delegation comprising high officials of the National Security Council, State Department and USAID arrived in Dhaka today on a three-day official visit to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties with Bangladesh further.

Besides Afreen Akhter, Special Assistant to the US President and US National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Laubacher, USAID Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia, Michael Schiffer are the members of the delegation to visit Dhaka from 24-26 February, a US embassy press release said.

