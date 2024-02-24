US delegation arrives; will discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties: Embassy

Bangladesh

This is the first visit by US officials after Bangladesh's 7 January national election

A US delegation comprising high officials of the National Security Council, State Department and USAID arrived in Dhaka today (24 February) on a three-day official visit to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties with Bangladesh further.

Special Assistant to the US President and US National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Laubacher, USAID Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia, Michael Schiffer and US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia (SCA) Afreen Akhter are the members of the delegation to visit Dhaka from 24 to 26 February, a US embassy press release said here today.

"The three principals will discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties with the government of Bangladesh, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region," read the press release.

Their visit will also include meetings with youth activists and civil society leaders, labour organisers, and those engaged in developing a free and uncensored media, it added.

"The United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights, addressing climate change, advancing regional resilience to transnational threats, and promoting economic reforms," said the US embassy here.

On Thursday (22 February), Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that Bangladesh-US relations would further deepen and be strengthened with the visit of US officials to Bangladesh.

"Their [US] officials' visit to Bangladesh [in the coming days] would make the relations deeper and wider," he said while replying to a query from a journalist.

Mahmud said the letter US President Joe Biden sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is important to take forward the relations between the two countries.

This is the first visit by US officials after Bangladesh's 7 January national election.

