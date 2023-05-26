BNP leaders injured during attack on public gathering

At least 16 leaders and activists, including Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy, were injured in an attack on Friday (26 May) morning during a public gathering at Zinjira in South Keraniganj of the capital.

BNP's media cell alleged that the ruling Awami League party leaders started throwing brickbats at the rally.

"Nipun Roy Chowdhury and several BNP leaders were injured by the brickbats," said Mozadded Ali Babu, general secretary of Keraniganj police station unit of BNP.

Nipun Roy has been taken to a private hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing anti-government movement, BNP is holding public gatherings in 18 districts and metropolitan areas of nine divisions of the country, including Dhaka Metropolitan South.

The BNP programme ended with the chief guest Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's speech. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert in the area.