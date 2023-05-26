Nasrul Hamid slams BNP cadres for attack on AL office in Keraniganj

File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB

Sharing images of wounded party men, in the "brutal assault by BNP" on Friday, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid came down heavily on BNP cadres who attacked AL party office in his constituency and left several activists injured.

In a tweet he shared images where activists were seen bleeding.

Holding BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury responsible for the attack, the tweet reads "Nipun Roy & her political goons unleashed a brutal assault on Jinjira #AwamiLeague supporters in broad daylight!"

"Our members left wounded," said the tweet.

BNP & its central command have a sickening history of violence! Let's unite, protest this atrocity, and defend democracy!

The tweet ended with hashtag.

