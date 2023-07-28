BNP activists start gathering in front of Nayapaltan office

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started gathering in front of the party's Nayapaltan office ahead of the grand rally today (28 July).

The activists started gathering in the early hours. The grand rally is scheduled to begin at 2pm. BNP sources said the party will start the rally after Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists took out processions with banners and posters in many Dhaka parts, including Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Purana Paltan and Motijheel.

BNP announced this grand rally from its youth rally on 22 July. The rally was primarily scheduled to take place on Thursday (27 July). But Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) did not permit the party to hold a rally on the road during a working day.

After much uncertainty and drama, the opposition BNP got the DMP permission to hold a rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League's front organisations Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League, also got the nod for a "peace rally" at the Baitul Mukarram's South Gate the same day. The Awami League rally is scheduled to begin at 3pm.

More to follow…