Dhaka rallies tomorrow: AL vows to take control of streets; BNP declares movement on verge of victory

The top leaders of three-affiliated organisations of the ruling Awami League engaged in a war of words with the BNP ahead of tomorrow's rallies of both parties, with the former vowing to foil the "BNP-Jamaat conspiracy" and the latter declaring they would not give in to the government's "intimidation."

Speaking at a media briefing centring the rally organised by the AL's associated bodies – Jubo League, Swecchasebak League and Chhatra League - Jube League's General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said their leaders and activists will take to the streets to foil BNP-Jamaat's conspiracy through Friday's peace rally.

At the joint press conference held at the central office of the Chhatra League at Bangabandhu Avenue today ahead of their peace rally at the South gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Friday (28 July), Nikhil said, "The BNP is a party that aims to destroy the nation… We are not holding a rally to counter BNP's programme.

"I want to make it clear that our country is progressing under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. However, the BNP-Jamaat has emerged to jeopardise the future of our young generation. Swecchasebak League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League activists have taken to the streets to prevent them."

He said Tarique Rahman was planning the destruction of the young generation from London.

The Jubo League president stated that people from all walks of life would unite in their rally tomorrow, firmly asserting that there would be no room for the 21 August grenade attackers in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the briefing, Acting President of Awami Swecchasebak League Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Shachchu said, "We will remain cautious to ensure that BNP-Jamaat does not incite any anarchy.

"We have completed all the preparations for tomorrow's rally, and the stage setup is currently in progress. Our goal is to gather more than five lakh people in this rally."

Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain stated that tens of thousands of leaders and workers from various universities and college units of Chhatra League will participate in this rally.

"We want to show that the common people have not embraced the violent programmes orchestrated by the BNP," Saddam said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said the BNP's ongoing movement was on the verge of victory despite the government's attempts to foil it.

"Our ongoing movement is on the verge of victory despite the government's attacks and cases."

More than 500 leaders and activists of the BNP have been arrested by security forces, he alleged, adding, "Still, we are calling on leaders and activists to join us for holding a peaceful march tomorrow."

Regarding the BNP's initiative and administration, he said the party never works towards political unrest.

"There is no danger of conflict from the BNP's side," he said, adding that however, other groups might create conflicts.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi had also alleged earlier today that the government was arresting the party's members to spread fear.

"This is a pointless attempt by the government. The more arrests are made, the stronger our movement becomes."

Earlier in the day, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave permission to the Awami League associate bodies to hold their scheduled Friday's rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

However, the law enforcement agency has imposed a condition that the Awami League has to restrict their gathering within Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium to zero point.

The DMP also allowed the BNP to hold the rally outside their party office in the capital's Nayapaltan area, with the condition that they do not gather outside the peripheries of the Rajarbagh Police Hospital intersection to Nightingale.