BNP able to stage movement because AL believes in democracy: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the BNP is becoming able to stage movements only because the Awami League believes in democracy.

"But those of BNP who are involved in murder, arson attacks and militancy, won't be spared," said the Prime Minister in her opening speech at Awami League Executive committee meeting at Ganabhaban on Friday (28 October).

Sheikh Hasina said, "People voted Awami League to power three times because they have confidence in the party. They will vote for the party again."

Referring to BNP, the premier said, "People do not trust them who are terrorists, murderers, and money launderers and will not vote for them."

At the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the party to reduce expenditure in the formalities of the 22nd council of Awami League due to the current global crisis.

She ordered the formation of the conference coordination committee and asked the party to keep the arrangement simple.

