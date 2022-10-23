BNP to face people’s uproar during month of victory: Quader

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:16 pm

BNP to face people’s uproar during month of victory: Quader

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP will face people's oceanic uproar in December, the month of victory.

He said this while addressing the triennial council of Narayanganj district unit of AL at Osmani Stadium here.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said people are not with BNP rather they are with AL.

Noting that BNP carried out attack on AL leaders and workers at AL office, Quader said BNP would face a befitting reply for it's anarchic acts.

He said BNP's dream of restoring the caretaker government system will never be successful as the next parliamentary election will be held as per the constitution.

 AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the council while district AL President Abdul Hai chaired it.

Pointing to BNP, Razzaque said BNP could not oust the AL government as they have no footing.

A section of media is getting crazy witnessing BNP's rally as they are thinking that the caretaker government system would be restored but it won't happen.

AL is holding council of different organisational units every day and these are witnessing huge gathering of people, he said.

AL Presidium Member Quamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, AL Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Najibullah Hiru, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossain, Narayanganj city mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, lawmaker AKM Shamim Osman and Chhatra League former general secretary Nazrul Islam Babu also spoke on the occasion.

District AL General Secretary Abu Hasnat Md Shahid Badal moderated it.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

