BJWT is evidence of govt's goodwill to protect journalists: Arafat

BSS
09 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 07:19 pm

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. File Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. File Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust (BJWT) is an evidence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government's goodwill in protecting journalists, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said today.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes in the expansion and freedom of the media and the welfare and protection of journalists too," he said while chairing the 30th meeting of the BJWT Trustee Board at his ministry's conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, reads a press release.

Keeping pace with the expansion of the country's media in the last 15 years, different initiatives have been taken for ensuring the overall welfare of the journalists, he said.

"In 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established the BJWT by enacting the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust Act. The formation of this trust proved that the government, led by her, is the journalist-friendly one," the state minister said.
 

