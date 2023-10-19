BGB ready to perform elections duties: DG

BGB Director General Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan said they have made all necessary preparations for the upcoming national election.

"We are trained with proper equipment. BGB is fully prepared to perform the duty," he said after the drug destruction and public awareness program held at the regional office of BGB-10 in Kotabari area of Comilla on Thursday (19 October).

The director general also said they are working to prevent the use of arms and ammunition. "BGB is working especially in drug control. Drugs have the most impact to destroy our next generation," he added.

He also said that Comilla is the gateway to entering drugs in the country. "However, drug dealers are now changing their route. We are trying to control the situation and BGB will play a more active role in drug control," he added.