Better to spend on people's welfare than keep it idle: PM Hasina on forex reserve

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said it is better to spend reserve money for the welfare of the people rather than sitting idle on it.

"We can't sit idle with this (reserve) money, we have to spend it for the welfare of the people," she said.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected chairmen and members of total 59 zila parishads at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.

While the premier administered the oath of the chairmen, LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam did it to the 623 zila parishad members.

The prime minister said that the government has spent the reserve money for the welfare and betterment of the common people.

In this connection, she said that during the Covid-19 pandemic communication, transportation, import and everything were almost stalled. As a result, the reserve money swelled to almost $48 billion.

She said that while the world was returning to normalcy at that time Ukraine-Russia War started followed by sanctions. "As a result, prices of every item have increased worldwide with higher transportation costs," she said.

She said that notwithstanding the cost the government is importing everything to make those available to the common people.

She said that the government is procuring food, fuel oil, gas, edible oil, wheat and corn at a very much higher price.

Sheikh Hasina said that through the one crore TCB cards the government is supplying essential items at a lower price, while 50 lakh people are getting rice at the rate of Tk 15 per kilogram.

"Those who are totally incapable, we are giving them food at free of cost," she said.

She also said that the government is giving houses to homeless people.

The PM said that the government has invested $8 billion in various infrastructural development constructions.

"We have utilised our own reserve money, we did not take loans from others," she said.

She said the reserve money was given as a loan to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to procure aircraft.

The prime minister said that the government is giving stimulus packages for export-oriented industries.

Pointing to the BNP's severe propaganda regarding the reserve money she said that they will definitely do it as their leader Tarique Rahman has been convicted in a money laundering case.

LGRD Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking programme.