Bengali Hindus celebrate Mahalaya

Bangladesh

UNB
06 October, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 12:50 pm

Hindus across Bangladesh are celebrating Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, on Wednesday.

Considered as a ceremonial invocation of Goddess Durga, Mahalaya is observed a week prior to Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

Hindus believe the earth prepares itself and welcomes the coming of the Goddess and her children, through the celebrations.

Durga Puja will begin on October 11 on the day of Maha Shashthi.

On Mahalaya, the Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee has arranged special programmes at Dhakeshwari Temple.

On this day, Hindus remember and pay homage to their deceased ancestors by performing a puja, and offering Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their names.

