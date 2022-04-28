BCL leader arrested in Ctg over college student murder

Chattogram South District BCL Deputy Mass Education Affairs Secretary Priyom. Photo: TBS.
Chattogram South District BCL Deputy Mass Education Affairs Secretary Priyom. Photo: TBS.

Police have arrested Priyom Biswas, a local leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, from the Central Railway Building (CRB) area in Chattogram city in a case filed over the murder of college student Evan. 

Rubel Hawlader, inspector (operation) at Kotwali police station, told The Business Standard that Priyom, one of the prime accused in the murder case, was arrested on Wednesday midnight.  

Police identified him through a video footage of the murder spot. Other accused are Dhrubo, Pranto, Srabon, Shachin, Rubel and Aurk. They all are followers of Chattogram City Corporation's Jamalkhan ward councilor Shaibal Das Sumon. 

Priyom, deputy mass education affairs secretary of the Chattogram South District BCL, was produced before a court in the port city with a five-day remand plea on Thursday. 

He was also accused in a case filed under speedy trial tribunal in 2019.  

So far, two people had been arrested in Evan murder case, said the police official, adding that efforts are on to arrest the other accused. 

According to police and witnesses, there had been an ongoing feud between the supporters of Jamalkhan Ward Councillor Shaibal Das Sumon and BCL's Chattogram city unit General Secretary Sabbir Sadek over establishing supremacy in the area.

Following an argument in the city's Andarkilla area after iftar on 22 April, both groups gathered at Cheragi intersection at around 10pm and locked into clashes.

At one point of the mayhem, Asker Bin Tarek Evan, a student of BAF Shaheen College Chattogram and also belonging to the Sabbir group, was stabbed, leaving him critically injured.

His friends rushed him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead. 

The following day, his father filed a murder case with Kotwali police station, accusing eight people.  

