BCL expels Siam after detention over question leak 

Siam, the former relief and disaster management secretary of the BCL’s Dhaka North unit. Photo: Collected
Siam, the former relief and disaster management secretary of the BCL’s Dhaka North unit. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has expelled Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam after he was detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations of leaking question papers for public service recruitment examinations.

The CID detained 17 people, including three officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday (9 July).

Question leak: PSC chair's ex chauffeur held with son, 15 others 

The detainees include PSC chairman's former chauffeur Abed Ali and his son Siam, the former relief and disaster management secretary of the BCL's Dhaka North unit. 

In a release late last night, the BCL said it expelled him for engaging in activities that go against the organisation's principles and ethics.

 

