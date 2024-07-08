PSC question leak: CID detains 17, including Abed Ali, his son

Tousif Kaium
08 July, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 07:59 pm

The arrestees include PSC chairman's chauffeur Abed Ali and his son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam who is a Chhatra League leader

PSC chairman's chauffeur Abed Ali and his son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, who is the Relief and Disaster Management Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka North unit. Photos: Collected

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have detained seventeen people, including Abed Ali and his son, over allegations of leaking recruitment questions for the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations. 

The arrestees include PSC chairman's chauffeur Abed Ali and his son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, who is the Relief and Disaster Management Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka North unit, a CID official confirmed the matter to The Business Standard this evening.

The CID arrested them during raids at various spots in the country over the last two days.

A recent investigation by a private media outlet uncovered a scandal involving leaked question papers for 30 recruitment exams, including the BCS.

The report revealed that a syndicate of six officials and employees of the PSC had been involved in leaking exam questions for a long time.

One of the accused is Syed Abed Ali alias Jibon, the PSC chairman's former chauffeur. Despite being a chauffeur, Abed Ali, a resident of Dasar Upazila in Madaripur district, has amassed a fortune worth millions, according to a report by Channel 24.

Social media users are now questioning how a chauffeur could accumulate such wealth.

