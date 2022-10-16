Bangladesh will offer Bengal goats as 'gift' to Brunei Sultan: FM Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
16 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh will offer Bengal goats as 'gift' to Brunei Sultan: FM Momen

UNB
16 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh will present Bengal goats to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as "gift".

While talking to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office, Momen said Bangladesh kept Kachchi Biryani made with mutton on the menu for the Sultan, which he supposedly "likes a lot".

In a humorous tone, Momen also shared a possible plan to have a chef accompany him with goats offered to the Sultan.

Though the Sultan's first state visit to Bangladesh officially wrapped up this evening, he will leave Dhaka via a special flight tomorrow morning, an official told UNB.

Bangladesh considers the visit to be "very successful" with the signing of four bilateral instruments, including MoU on energy cooperation.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah / goat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

9h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

14h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

3h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back