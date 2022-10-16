Bangladesh will offer Bengal goats as 'gift' to Brunei Sultan: FM Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh will present Bengal goats to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as "gift".

While talking to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office, Momen said Bangladesh kept Kachchi Biryani made with mutton on the menu for the Sultan, which he supposedly "likes a lot".

In a humorous tone, Momen also shared a possible plan to have a chef accompany him with goats offered to the Sultan.

Though the Sultan's first state visit to Bangladesh officially wrapped up this evening, he will leave Dhaka via a special flight tomorrow morning, an official told UNB.

Bangladesh considers the visit to be "very successful" with the signing of four bilateral instruments, including MoU on energy cooperation.