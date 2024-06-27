Farmers to get loans at 4% interest for goat farming

Banking

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 06:20 pm

Related News

Farmers to get loans at 4% interest for goat farming

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Farmers will be able to obtain loans at only 4% interest for kandal crops and for rearing goats and sheep under the Bangladesh Bank's Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme.

The Bangladesh Bank formed the refinancing scheme on 17 November 2022 to ensure the country's food security. The period of this scheme has been extended periodically.

In a new circular issued today (27 June), the scheme's duration has been further extended until December this year. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, the circular stated that loans will be available for kandal crops– stems and roots of which become swollen due to accumulation of carbohydrates, such as  potato- as well as for rearing goats and sheep.

Earlier, a directive from the central bank included the "cow fattening" sector in this scheme. Previously, the scheme was limited to paddy cultivation, fish farming, vegetable, fruit, and flower cultivation, as well as poultry and dairy production under the livestock sector.

The price of several food items has gone up in the global market, which is why the central bank has formed the fund so that farmers can boost production to ensure food security, said the central bank notice.

Under the scheme, farmers will be able to get Tk2 lakh in loans without any collateral.

They will have to repay the loan within 18 months including a grace period of three months.

No defaulter are eligible for the loan.

Top News

goat / Bangladesh Bank / Bangladesh / loans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

5m | Videos
India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

3h | Videos
US economy will suffer if Trump wins: Nobel-winning economist

US economy will suffer if Trump wins: Nobel-winning economist

35m | Videos
Shakib khan is a blessing of Bangla cinema

Shakib khan is a blessing of Bangla cinema

1h | Videos