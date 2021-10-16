Bangladesh self-sufficient in food production: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in food production and the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure proper nutrition to the country's citizens, said on Saturday.

The premier made the remarks through a statement issued on Saturday marking this year's World Food Day.

She said that the country's net food production now stands over 4.53 crore metric tonnes

"With our agriculture-friendly policies and regulations the country has now become self-sufficient in producing granulated food, fish, meat, and eggs.

"We are also on the verge of being self-sufficient in milk production," the prime minister added.

The leader expressed her best wishes for all events and activities that are scheduled to take place on the occasion of World Food Day 2021.

This year's theme – Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow – stresses that production and consumption of safe food has immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina termed the theme of the day "Our actions are our future - Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life" as appropriate and time-befitting especially in COVID-19 driven changing situation.

"We have taken measures to distribute fertilisers and diesel among farmers and provide financial assistance to them for mechanisation of agriculture."

Initiatives were also taken to ensure distribution of agriculture stimulus, loans and cards, opening of bank accounts with Taka 10, introduction of e-agriculture and innovation of climate tolerant varieties and technologies, Sheikh Hasina added.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was agriculture-friendly and he called for agriculture revolution in rebuilding the country.

He said Bangabandhu ensured distribution of khas land, fertilisers, pesticides, improved seeds and other agriculture inputs among the farmers.

The President said the Father of the Nation had dreamt to build a developed, happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla through rural and agricultural development and the present government is working relentlessly to materialise his dream.

He stressed the need for continuing efforts for crop diversification, optimum use of arable land, agriculture modernisation, innovation of climate-tolerant crop varieties and sustainable use of technology aiming to boost crop production in the country.

To mark the day, the Agriculture Ministry has taken elaborate programmes, which include international seminar, mass awareness programmes and publication of special supplements in mainstream newspapers. Posters, billboards, video messages and documentations also have been published highlighting the significance of the day.

An international seminar will be held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel today morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the seminar as the chief guest through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.