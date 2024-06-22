Hasina, Modi met 10 times in last year, yet this meeting was special: Modi explains why

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently in India to hold discussions with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

The two leaders engaged in extensive bilateral talks on Saturday, covering a range of topics including trade, border connectivity, and defence cooperation, as part of their efforts to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, reports Firstpost.

Since he came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met the Bangladeshi leader several times. Last year, the two leaders met at least 10 times, symbolising the deepening relationship between the two countries that share borders and history.

Bangladesh has never shied away from calling India its "true friend" and the frequency at which the leaders meet each other is a testament to it. In fact, this is Hasina's second in a month as she also attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.

Modi, during a joint address with Hasina, called her visit to India "special."

"Though in the last 1 year, we have met 10 times, today's is a special meeting as PM Sheikh Hasina is our first State Guest in our third tenure," he said.

PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government earlier this month and PM Hasina's visit was the very first state visit by a foreign leader in the third term. Meanwhile, PM Modi's first overseas trip after forming the government for the third time was to Italy.

At the same time, this was also Hasina's first bilateral visit to any country after she formed the new government in Bangladesh in January 2024.

"This is my first bilateral visit to any country after Bangladesh's 12th parliamentary elections and the formation of our new government in January 2024. India is our major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner," PM Hasina said.

India and Bangladesh on Saturday agreed to start negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and prepared a futuristic vision for boosting overall ties.

The two sides inked a raft of agreements to further broad-base relations, including in areas of the digital domain, maritime sphere and railway connectivity.

After the Modi-Hasina talks, India and Bangladesh inked a document finalising a shared vision for a "green partnership".