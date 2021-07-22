Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei commemorate birth centenary of Bangabandhu

In commemoration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, Bangladesh High Commission in collaboration with the Department of Forest of Brunei Darussalam, organised a tree plantation programme at Taman Riadah, Jalan Pusat Persidangan, Bandar Seri Begawan on 22 July.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali Bin Apong, Minister for Primary Resources and Tourism was the Guest of Honor at the invitation of the Bangladesh High Commissioner Nahida Rahman Shumona. In attendance were Bangladeshi community members, members of diplomatic core, officials from Department of Forest and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, civil society members, journalists etc.

The programme started off with the arrival of the Guest of Honour early in the morning, who inaugurated the event by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. In total, 101 saplings including 41 Ru Runag, 59 Ubah and 01 Neem were planted. Sumon Banik, a Bangladeshi community member and professional gardener was entrusted by the Bangladesh High Commissioner the task of maintaining the trees for the next year.

Expressing his deepest personal regard for the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Guest of Honor highly appreciated this initiative of Bangladesh High Commission, and wholeheartedly congratulated the Bangladesh High Commissioner for spearheading this excellent initiative worthy of emulation in every possible sense.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner said that Bangabandhu was the principal architect of the nation of Bangladesh and therefore all Bangladeshi citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed, colour, socio-economic status and location of stay, must actively take part in the ongoing celebrations of his birth centenary as well as the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh.

She thanked the Guest of Honour for attending the occasion and honoured him with a crest.