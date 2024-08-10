Bangla Academy DG resigns

The Director General (DG) of Bangla Academy Professor Dr Md Harun-ur-Rashid Askari. Photo: Collected

The Director General (DG) of Bangla Academy Professor Dr Md Harun-ur-Rashid Askari has resigned from his position.

Bangla Academy Public Relations Sub-division Deputy Director Nargis Sanjida Sultana confirmed his resignation in a press statement today (10 August).

On 18 July, a notification was issued appointing him as the DG.

Askari joined the English Department of Islamic University in July 1990 and was promoted to the position of Professor in 2005.

Additionally, he served as a visiting professor at King Khalid University in Saudi Arabia from October 2008 to June 2013.

Later, he joined Islamic University as vice-chancellor in August 2016.