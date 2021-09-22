Ban on catching, selling hilsa from 4 October 

The government has imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling and transporting hilsa fish starting from 4 October.

According to a notice by the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the embargo on these activities will remain till 25 October.

"Hilsa harvesting will be stopped for a total of 22 days across the country. Hilsa procurement, marketing, buying, selling, transportation, stocking and exchange will be banned during this period," the notice read.

Data from the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute says about 12% of the country's total fish production is made up of hilsa.

The ban on catching hilsha during their mating season increases the overall production significantly, according to experts.