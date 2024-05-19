Ban on battery-run rickshaw: Drivers set police box on fire in Mirpur

Bangladesh

UNB
19 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
19 May, 2024

Battery-run rickshaw pullers set a police box on fire at the Kalshi intersection in Mirpur on 19 May during a demonstration against banning the vehicle on Dhaka streets. Photo: Collected
Battery-run rickshaw pullers set a police box on fire at the Kalshi intersection in Mirpur today during a demonstration against banning the vehicle on Dhaka streets.

Duty office of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters, Shahjahan, said the drivers set the police box on fire around 4:15 pm.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot around 4:32 pm and brought the situation under control.

Battery-run rickshaw pullers dispersed from Mirpur 10 intersection

Mukhlesur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Pallabi Police Station, said necessary steps were taken in this regard.

The drivers of battery-run three wheelers staged a demonstration blocking roads in Dhaka's Mirpur, Pallabi and some other areas this morning, obstructing traffic movement in the area.

The protesters also vandalised some buses passing in the Mirpur area after 2:30 pm. A chase and counter-chase between police and protesters also took place.

Munshi Sabbir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station, said the traffic movement in the area remained halted for four hours following the demonstration, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader instructed the authorities concerned to take steps to stop the movement of battery-run three wheelers on the roads in Dhaka city.

 

