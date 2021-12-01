Expats discouraged to travel back home from South African countries over Omicron: FM 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that the expatriates from South African countries have been discouraged to travel back to Bangladesh unnecessarily.

"In case of any emergency, they can come to Bangladesh, but will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine as part of the government measures to deal with the new African variant," Momen said today while responding to a question at a media briefing on the World Peace Conference to be held in Dhaka from 4-5 December.

"No delegates from South Africa are coming to the World Peace Conference. Invitations were first made, later postponed," he added.

"Some participants will join virtually from different parts of the world," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the event.

President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the World Peace Conference virtually, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

