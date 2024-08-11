Prof Yunus to discuss release of detained expatriates in UAE: Foreign Adviser Touhid

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain holds his first press briefing at the foreign ministry this afternoon. Photo: BSS

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will engage in discussions with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) top level to seek the release of Bangladeshi expatriates detained and sentenced following recent protests in the UAE, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said today (11 August).

"We expect that the chief adviser will personally speak with the UAE's top authorities within a day or two to secure the release of these expatriates without any penalties," he said during his first press briefing at the foreign ministry this afternoon.

He said that the foreign ministry would continue to provide further support to the detained expatriates following these discussions.

Several countries have witnessed protests in support of the anti-discrimination movement in Bangladesh. Among them, several workers were detained and even imprisoned in the UAE.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are making every effort to ensure that these individuals do not suffer unnecessarily," Touhid said.

The adviser reiterated the interim government's commitment to doing everything possible to secure the release of the expatriates.