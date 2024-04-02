Authorities to redesign Ctg elevated expressway ramp after protest against tree cutting

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has decided to redesign the ramp of the elevated expressway on Mohammad Yusuf Chowdhury Road, stretching Tigerpass to Polo Ground in the port city, following public outcry to preserve century-old trees.

The initial design of the ramp necessitated cutting down 46 trees on the "two-storey" road built during the British era. This sparked concerns not only about tree cutting but also potential damage to nearby hillslopes.

CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams said, "Civil society members in Chattogram have met the CDA chairman. We will not cut down any century-old trees. We will redesign the ramp at Tigerpass intersection to address the concerns raised."

The 16km elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga is nearing completion. The CDA has been implementing the project since February 2019 with a budget of Tk4,298 crore. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the project in November 2023. The expressway remains closed to traffic as construction of ramps is ongoing. The CDA is building 15 ramps along the expressway.

CDA had previously approached the Railways for land use permission and tree cutting. Soil tests were conducted for ramp construction without securing the necessary approvals. They also sought permission from both the Railways and the forest department for tree cutting.

Upon learning about the planned tree cutting, environmental activists, social and cultural activists, and civil society reacted with protest. They held a protest rally and human chain at the Tigerpass intersection on Monday, demanding the decision be revoked.

A delegation led by Professor Anupam Sen, vice-chancellor of Chittagong Premier University, met with CDA Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dubash and voiced their concerns over the planned cutting of trees.

The implementing authority assured them of redesigning the ramp and committed to finding a solution that balances infrastructure development with environmental protection.