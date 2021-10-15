Attack on Ctg mandap leaves 20 injured; 50 arrested

Twenty people were injured in a clash with police in Chattogram after a group tried to break into JM Sen Hall Puja mandap on Friday.

Following the Jumma prayer, a group of people demonstrated in front of Shai Jame Mosque located at Anderkilla. Some of whom, later, moved towards JM Sen Hall to break in.

However, the police intercepted the group and fired 50 rounds of blank bullets to disperse the protesters. At least 20 people including five cops were injured in the clash.

Police arrested 50 people in connection with the clash, Kotwali Thana Officer-in-Charge Nezam Uddin told The Business Standard.

After the attack, police have closed JM Sen Hall and stopped the rituals of the puja. Puja celebration committee members took a stand in front of the hall to protest this move.

Protesting the attack, Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee President Ashish Kumar Bhattacharjee announced that no idols across Chattogram city will be immersed until the miscreants attacking mandaps are arrested.

"We hold our idol immersion until the arrest of attackers," he said.

Friday was the last day of the five-day festival and the idols were scheduled to be immersed at 2.30pm today.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has called for a hartal in the port city till Saturday noon protesting the attack, Rana Dasgupta, secretary general of the council confirmed the news to TBS.

Visiting JM Sen Hall Puja mandap, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir said those who are involved in the violence will be arrested soon.

Action will be taken against police officials if any official is found to have neglected his duty during the incident, added the commissioner.

Bijoy Bashak, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said police were not prepared for the attack though they foiled their attempt.