Attack on Ctg mandap leaves 20 injured; 50 arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:53 pm

Related News

Attack on Ctg mandap leaves 20 injured; 50 arrested

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:53 pm

Twenty people were injured in a clash with police in Chattogram after a group tried to break into JM Sen Hall Puja mandap on Friday. 

Following the Jumma prayer, a group of people demonstrated in front of Shai Jame Mosque located at Anderkilla. Some of whom, later, moved towards JM Sen Hall to break in. 

Attack on Ctg mandap: Immersion of idols halted; hartal called

However, the police intercepted the group and fired 50 rounds of blank bullets to disperse the protesters. At least 20 people including five cops were injured in the clash. 

Police arrested 50 people in connection with the clash, Kotwali Thana Officer-in-Charge Nezam Uddin told The Business Standard. 

After the attack, police have closed JM Sen Hall and stopped the rituals of the puja. Puja celebration committee members took a stand in front of the hall to protest this move. 

Protesting the attack, Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee President Ashish Kumar Bhattacharjee announced that no idols across Chattogram city will be immersed until the miscreants attacking mandaps are arrested. 

"We hold our idol immersion until the arrest of attackers," he said.

Friday was the last day of the five-day festival and the idols were scheduled to be immersed at 2.30pm today.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has called for a hartal in the port city till Saturday noon protesting the attack, Rana Dasgupta, secretary general of the council confirmed the news to TBS.

Visiting JM Sen Hall Puja mandap, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir said those who are involved in the violence will be arrested soon.

Action will be taken against police officials if any official is found to have neglected his duty during the incident, added the commissioner.

Bijoy Bashak, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said police were not prepared for the attack though they foiled their attempt.

Top News

Chattogram / Durga Puja / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

2h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate