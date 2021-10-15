Attack on Ctg mandap: Immersion of idols halted; hartal called

Photo: Shamsuddin Illius/TBS

Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee has decided to suspend the immersion of idols across the port city, protesting the attack at JM Sen Hall Puja mandap on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has called for a hartal in the city till Saturday noon in protest over the attack that left at least 20 people injured, including five cops.

Rana Dasgupta, secretary general of the council, told TBS that they will observe a strike till 12pm and will not conduct the immersion of idols in the city until the miscreants behind the attack are arrested.

Officer-in-Charge of Patenga Police Station Kabir Hossain told The Business Standard that the announcement to halt the immersion had come around 2:30pm, by which time idols from many mandaps had already been brought to Patenga beach.

Those who arrived before the declaration immersed their idols, while the rest maintained the suspension of the last day's rituals.

Meanehile, supporting the hartal, protesters staged sit-in protests on various roads of the city.

Visiting JM Sen Hall Puja mandap, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir said those who are involved in the violence will be arrested soon.

Action will also be taken against police officials if any official is found to have neglected his duty during the incident, added the commissioner.

Earlier, following Jumma prayers, a group of people demonstrated in front of Shai Jame Mosque located at Anderkilla. Some later moved towards JM Sen Hall to break in at the mandap there.

Police, however, intercepted the group and fired 50 rounds of blank bullets to disperse the protesters.

Law enforcers also arrested 50 people in connection with the clash, Kotwali Thana Officer-in-Charge Nezam Uddin told The Business Standard.

There are some 276 puja mandaps across the city and the idols were scheduled to be immersed at 2.30pm today.

Tensions escalated across the country following an incident of "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla's Nanua Dighi area on Wednesday.

Durga Puja celebrations began in the country on 11 October.