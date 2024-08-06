Army, district admin release students from prison in Munshiganj

Five students who had been arrested for participating in a programme of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have been released from prison by the army and the district administration of Munshiganj.

The students were released after getting bail today morning (6 August), said Captain Charles, the officer responsible for the army in the district and Deputy Commissioner of Munshiganj Md Abu Jafar Ripon.

The students were arrested while they took part in a programme at the district's Super market Chattar on Sunday.

Two of the released students have been identified as Mahbub Islam Nihad, 22 and Azmain Hossain Likhon, 22. The identity of the rest couldn't be confirmed immediately.

Asked about the matter, the DC said, "We'll release any other student if we find information that they have been arrested illegally."

The two officials have urged the people of the district to protect state properties and refrain from violence.