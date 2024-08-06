Army, district admin release students from prison in Munshiganj

Bangladesh

TBS News
06 August, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 12:06 pm

Related News

Army, district admin release students from prison in Munshiganj

The students were arrested while they took part in a programme at the district’s Super market Chattar on Sunday.

TBS News
06 August, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 12:06 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Five students who had been arrested for participating in a programme of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have been released from prison by the army and the district administration of Munshiganj.

The students were released after getting bail today morning (6 August), said Captain Charles, the officer responsible for the army in the district and Deputy Commissioner of Munshiganj Md Abu Jafar Ripon.

The students were arrested while they took part in a programme at the district's Super market Chattar on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two of the released students have been identified as Mahbub Islam Nihad, 22 and Azmain Hossain Likhon, 22. The identity of the rest couldn't be confirmed immediately.

Asked about the matter, the DC said, "We'll release any other student if we find information that they have been arrested illegally."

The two officials have urged the people of the district to protect state properties and refrain from violence.

Top News

Bangladesh / prison / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos