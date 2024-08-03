Anti-Discrimination Student Movement forms 158-member coordination team

Students of different institutions protest demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has formed a coordination team consisting of 158 members.

The team comprises of student representatives who are protesting nationwide, demanding the trial of the killings, the resignation of those responsible, and the release of those arrested, reads a release from Rifat Rashid, one of the coordinators of the movement.

The updated list has 49 coordinators and 109 co-coordinators.

The release says this team will be expanded with coordinators from various institutions across the country.