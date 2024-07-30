Quota protesters to 'March for Justice' tomorrow

Students of different institutions protest demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Quota protesters will hold a nationwide "March for Justice" programme tomorrow (31 July) to push home their nine-point demand.

"We will demand justice against the mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, lawsuits, enforced disappearances, and murders of students across the country," Md Mahin Sarkar, one of the coordinators of the quota-reform movement, said in a press statement sent to the media today (30 July).

"We will also demand a United Nations investigation into the violence," he added.

Mahin also wrote, "The programme will be held in all courts, campuses, and streets of the country to push home nine-point demand of the student community."

The nine-point demand, which includes resignation of some ministers – home minister, road transport and bridges minister, education minister, state minister for ICT and law minister – as taking accountability for all those killed by state forces in the protests.

The students also demanded resignation of VCs and proctors of all universities, including Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and Chittagong University, where peaceful protests were attacked by law and order forces.

They also want a ban on student politics.

The demands also include the immediate reopening of all educational institutions and dormitories. The curfew should be lifted, and the police, Rab, BGB, SWAT, and army deployed on campuses nationwide should be withdrawn.