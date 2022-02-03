Anti-corruption drive will continue: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today reiterated that the anti-corruption drive would continue, issuing a fresh warning that anyone involved in graft would not be spared.

He came up with the warning while talking to reporters after inaugurating the building modernisation of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Bangladesh was the world champion in corruption during the BNP government's regime.

Today, he said, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government is working sincerely to implement zero tolerance policy against graft aiming to make the country free from corruption.

Quader urged the BRTC officials to work with honestly, being imbued with patriotism, and stressed the need for bringing the lost glory of BRTC back at any cost.

Instructing them to do everything possible to make the BRTC a public-friendly organisation, he said no success would come there if graft could not be checked.

The road transport minister directed the authorities concerned to take steps to modernise the BRTC and improve its services.

The BRTC vehicles must be modernised and those should be made more eye-catching, he said.

He said in addition to enhancing the beauty of BRTC offices, it should ensure the quality of its passenger services.

Quader said internal audit activities will be strengthened in the BRTC head office and its depots to ensure transparency and accountability in the public agency.

Instructing the officials concerned to ensure proper utilisation of the money allocated for repair and maintenance of the BRTC vehicles, he said monitoring must be intensified so that none can withdraw the entire bill without completion of cent percent physical work.

BRTC chairman Md Tazul Islam and other BRTC officials were present.