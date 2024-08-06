Ansar assigned to control traffic in Dhaka city

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:15 pm

Ansar assigned to control traffic in Dhaka city

Besides, they have been assigned internal security duties at all police stations across the country

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) has been assigned to control traffic in Dhaka city.

According to a notice issued today (6 August) by Ansar and Village Defense Force Assistant Director (VDP Training) and Public Relations Officer Mohammad Rubel Hossain, besides, they have been assigned internal security duties at all police stations across the country.

Law enforcement offices vacant

Additionally, the security force will also be responsible for securing Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the notice added.

Meanwhile, ISPR in a press statement said all security forces, including the army, navy, air force, BGB, Rab, police, coast guard, and Ansar, are assisting in maintaining law and order across the country.

Everyone's cooperation is highly desirable in this matter, it added.

