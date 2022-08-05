Another Mirsarai train accident victim dies

Another victim of the Chattogram Mirsarai train accident, Ayatul Islam, died on Friday after battling death for a week, taking the death toll to 12.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) ICU around 1:30pm on Friday, confirmed CMCH Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam Ashiq.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital ICU in-charge, Dr Pranay Kumar Dutta, said after the accident six people including Ayat were brought to the CMCH with severe injuries.

"Tasmir Pavel and Ayat were later moved to the ICU after their condition deteriorated," he added.

Ayatul Islam was from Hathazari upazila.

On 29 July, 11 people tragically died when a train hit a microbus in Mirsarai's Baratakia. Six other people were severely injured.