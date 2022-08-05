Another Mirsarai train accident victim dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

Another Mirsarai train accident victim dies

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 08:04 pm
Deceased accident victim Ayat
Deceased accident victim Ayat

Another victim of the Chattogram Mirsarai train accident, Ayatul Islam, died on Friday after battling death for a week, taking the death toll to 12.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) ICU around 1:30pm on Friday, confirmed CMCH Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam Ashiq.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital ICU in-charge, Dr Pranay Kumar Dutta, said after the accident six people including Ayat were brought to the CMCH with severe injuries.

"Tasmir Pavel and Ayat were later moved to the ICU after their condition deteriorated," he added.

Ayatul Islam was from Hathazari upazila.

On 29 July, 11 people tragically died when a train hit a microbus in Mirsarai's Baratakia. Six other people were severely injured.

Top News

Mirsarai / Train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

6h | Thoughts
B latin not only teaches its students salsa but also helps to build a community of dancers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

B Latin: A weekend respite for corporate employees

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Drought, flood, diesel and fertiliser: Are we heading towards food shortage?

17h | Panorama
Saman Ali Sarkar. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

16h | Videos
Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

16h | Videos
Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

17h | Videos
How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor