Another crushed under same train that killed 11 in miocrobus

Bangladesh

UNB
30 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 09:49 am

Another man was crushed under the wheels of the same train in Chattogram city's Pahartali area that rammed into a microbus at a level crossing at Mirsharai upazila on Friday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred in the Pahartali Railgate area of the city before the train entered Chittagong station this afternoon, said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, assistant transport officer of Bangladesh Railway (BR).

However, the railway authorities claimed that it was a suicide.

11 killed, 7 injured as train hits picnic microbus in Ctg

"We are investigating the accident," he added.

At around 1:30 pm, the Mahanagar Prabhati train dragged a microbus along the track from a level crossing in Mirsharai upazila, killing 11 people.

Eleven died at the scene, while six others were injured, police and fire service officials confirmed to the media.

Bangladesh / Train accident / Mirsarai / Chattogram

