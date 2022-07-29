11 killed, 7 injured as train hits picnic microbus in Ctg

At least 11 passengers of a tourist microbus were killed after being hit by Mohanagar Provati Express in Chattogram's Mirsarai area on Friday (29 July).

All of the passengers are teachers and students of a coaching centre named R&J Private Care in the Hathazari area of Chattogram.

The private vehicle was carrying a total of 18 passengers and seven others were injured in the accident.

Four of the deceased are tutors at the coaching centre. They are Chittagong College students Ridwan, 25, and Rakib, 18, and Cantonment Public College students Sajeeb, 22, and Jisan, 22.

The duo Ridwan and Jisan launched the coaching centre in February this year.

Deceased teachers. Photo: Collected

"All their students are SSC examines. The coaching centre's students and teachers journeyed together for a picnic," said Sarwar Hossain Khan, Rakib's uncle.

Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mirsrai police station, said, "11 passengers of a microbus were killed in the impact of the Mahanagar Prabhati from Dhaka to Chittagong in Baratakia station area of ​​Mirsrai. seven people have been admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital."

Five of the injured were admitted to Chittagong Medical's neurosurgery ward, they are Hridoy,15, Mahin, 16, Tashmir, 16, Ayat, 15, and Saikat 16. One other injured named Emon, 15, was admitted to a separate ward.

Nibedita Ghosh, an on-duty doctor in the emergency department at Chittagong Medical College Hospital said, the condition of one is critical.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

According to locals, the microbus got hit by the train while trying to cross the railway line at a high speed.

Passengers in the microbus were on their way back after visiting Khoiyachora waterfalls.

Rail connectivity in the Dhaka-Chattogram route is suspended.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway has formed a five-member committee to investigate the cause of the accident. The committee headed by Railway East Zone Deputy Director (Traffic Commercial) Ansar Ali has been asked to submit an inquiry report within seven days.

