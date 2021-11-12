AL dominates violence-marred second phase UP polls 

The ruling Awami League has bagged 130 chairman posts out of 161 in the second phase of the union parishad (UP) polls that were largely marred by violence.

Violent clashes centred on the second phase of the UP elections claimed another life on Friday, when a former UP chairman was gunned down in Rajbari.

Earlier on Thursday, the day of the vote, at least six Awami League activists were killed and dozens injured in separate clashes among rival candidates. In the run-up to the voting until Thursday pre-polls violence claimed 30 other lives and left scores injured.

Early on Friday, Abdul Latif Miah, a local Awami leader in Rajbari district and former UP chairman, was gunned down by unknown assailants.

Abdul Latif, who also served as the president of the Awami League in Banibah union, was a nomination seeker for the office of chairman in the ongoing UP election.

The victim's relative Mohammad Ali said Latif was returning home on a motorcycle from Banibah Bazar at around 12 midnight accompanied by a neighbour named Mehedi Hasan. Miscreants shot him after Latif dropped Mehedi off and was heading home.

A critically injured Latif succumbed to his injuries while he was being transferred to Dhaka at around 3:30am. Confirming his death, officer-in-charge of Rajbari Sadar police station Mohammad Shahadat Hossain said investigations are underway.

In Sirajganj, the ruling Awami League won 16 out of 17 chairman posts in two upazilas and one BNP backed independent leader won the remaining seat.

In Noakhali, the Awami League won six seats and independent candidates won eight in 14 unions of Begumganj upazila.

Electronic Voting Machines were used in two unions of the upazila while traditional ballots were used in the other 12.

In Satkhira, elections were held in 13 unions, with the Awami League winning three seats, rebel candidates bagging five, while the Jamaat-e-Islami backed candidate won two and Jatiya party won one seat.

In Brahmanbaria, the Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won in six out of 13 unions in Nasirnagar upazila and independent candidates won seven seats.

In Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria, which will go to the polls in the third phase of voting, scheduled on 28 December, candidates in eight out of 11 unions are set to win unopposed. Of them, seven are Awami League nominated candidates and one is an independent candidate.

In Netrokona, Awami League-nominated chairman candidates have won in 17 out of 25 unions of three upazilas of the district. Rebel candidates of the ruling party have won in four unions and independent candidates in three.

Due to election violence at two voting centres, the result of Laksmiganj union of Netrokona was yet to be declared at the time of writing this report.

In Jamalpur sadar upazila, Awami League-backed candidates won 11 chairman posts while independent candidates garnered four.

In Sylhet, out of 15 unions the Awami League won in six unions, independent candidates won five seats, Awami League rebel candidates won in two seats, Jamaat-e-Islami backed candidate in one seat and Khelafat Majlish won in one union.

In Cox's Bazar, the Awami League won three out of five seats in sadar upazila, four out of 11 seats in Ramu and three out of five seats in Ukhiya upazila.

In Cumilla, Awami League nominated chairman candidates have clinched victory in 12 out of 17 unions of Cumilla's Titas and Meghna upazila. Rebel candidates won in the remaining five unions.

In Rajshahi, Awami League-nominated chairman candidates have won in 10 out of 15 unions of Tanor and Godagari upazila. Independent candidates have won in the other five unions of the district.

Over 50 houses vandalised, looted in post-polls violence in Shariatpur

Over 50 houses in Shariatpur's Tulasar union were reportedly vandalised and looted on Friday morning. Supporters of independent candidate Zahidul Islam Fakir, who lost the polls, have accused the Awami League's victorious candidate Jamal Hossain and his supporters of vandalising and looting their homes.

Awami League chairman candidates were elected unopposed in two out of nine unions of the district. In Thursday's vote, rebel candidates won in five unions of the remaining seven.

Voting took place in 835 UPs in the second phase of the election. In the first phase, elections were held in 204 UPs on June 21, and 160 UPs on September 20. The third and fourth phase of the UP polls are slated for 28 November and 23 December respectively.