Advertisement policy to be formulated for online media: Info state minister

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad A Arafat said a policy will be formulated for advertisement of online mass media.

The state minister said this while exchanging views with the officials of the Department of Films and Publications at the Information Building on Circuit House Road in the capital on Tuesday.

At the time, the state minister said there should be a policy to fix government advertisement rates for online newspapers and news portals. Necessary steps will be taken to formulate a policy in this regard.

Director General of the Department of Films and Publications SM Golam Kibria; Bangladesh Film Censor Board Vice-Chairman Khaleda Begum and senior officials of the Department of Film and Publication (DFP) were present at the time.

During the exchange of views, the state minister also said the development activities of the government will have to reach more effectively to the people of the country and the world through the Department of Films and Publications. Now technology has advanced a lot, people's thinking has changed. Keeping these issues in mind, new issues have to be added to the work of the department.

Steps will be taken to amend the Printing Presses and Publications (Declaration and Registration) Act, 1973, if necessary, he said.

Earlier, the state minister visited the exhibition and sales centre, museum and library of the Department of Films and Publications.