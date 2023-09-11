ADC Harun suspended following allegations of assaulting BCL leaders

Additional Deputy Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid was suspended a day after he was transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in Cox's Bazar following allegations of assaulting two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The Public Security Division issued a notification in this regard on Monday (11 September).

"We have been assured that he [ADC Harun] will be suspended soon," BCL Central Committee Vice President Tahsan Ahmed Rasel told The Business Standard (TBS) today.

He also mentioned that the BCL submitted a proposal for his suspension to the DMP commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday formed a three-member committee to look into the allegation of torturing two BCL leaders at Shahbagh police station.

The committee was also asked to submit its report within two working days.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) withdrew Ramna zone ADC Harun-or-Rashid over allegations of torturing two BCL leaders.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the authorities will interrogate ADC Harun and he will be served the appropriate punishment.

On Saturday, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh police station following an argument with them at the Birdem Hospital and assaulted them.

When reached over phone, ADC Harun responded that he was currently occupied and unable to converse.

One of the victims, Nayem, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

He alleged that they had an altercation with Harun at Birdem Hospital on Saturday night.

"During the altercation, ADC Harun called some policemen over the phone and took us to Shahbagh police station. He started beating me saying that I had assaulted him," Nayem said.

"Later, 15-20 policemen joined the assault. They had tortured us indiscriminately for 10-15 minutes in the room of the officer-in-charge at the police station," Nayem added.

Nayem also mentioned that ADC Harun was with a female officer at Birdem Hospital during the incident.

"The female officer's husband, a BCS cadre officer, went to the hospital along with the two BCL leaders and a quarrel ensued between the ADC and the female officer's husband.

"Then ADC Harun took the two BCL leaders to the Shahbagh police station and tortured them."

DU's proctorial team went to the police station and got them released following negotiations, Nayeem added.

Reactions

The incident caused anger among BCL leaders and many posted on social media criticising Harun and demanded action.

BCL central leaders remained silent over the incident. However, BCL's Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit in a statement condemned the "devilish acts" of police and demanded action.

Contacted, BCL Central Committee General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said the party was yet to make any official statement over the incident.

However, the central leaders are discussing whether to file a case against ADC Harun over the torture incident, he said.

Meanwhile, a group of BCL leaders and activists formed a human chain at Dhaka University demanding action against Harun.