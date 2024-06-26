Action against Gen Aziz reaffirms US commitment to democratic institutions: Pentagon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 07:09 pm

A videograb of Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder&#039;s briefing to the media on Tuesday (25 June).
A videograb of Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder's briefing to the media on Tuesday (25 June).

The US sanction against former Bangladesh army chief Gen (retd) Aziz Ahmed reaffirms the Western country's commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law in Bangladesh, says the US department of defense.   

The department's press secretary, Maj Gen Pat Ryder, made the statement in response to a query at a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday (25 June).

At the briefing, a journalist wanted to know how the Pentagon is navigating its military and security partnership with Bangladesh, given the US public designation of former army chief of Bangladesh, General Aziz.

In response to the query, Maj Gen Pat Ryder reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, rule of law, and anti-corruption efforts in Bangladesh.

US slaps travel ban on ex army chief Gen Aziz, family for 'significant corruption'

"The US does have a close bilateral defence relationship with Bangladesh in support of shared values and interests, such as a shared free and open Indo-Pacific and maritime and regional security," Ryder said. 

On 20 May, the United States announced the public designation of General (Retd) Aziz Ahmed, former chief of the Bangladesh Army Staff, and his family over allegations of "significant corruption," stating that his actions contributed to undermining "Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes." 

This action renders Aziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

Earlier on 10 December 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed human rights-related sanctions on Bangladesh's elite paramilitary force RAB and seven of its officers, accusing them of being involved in hundreds of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings since 2009.

