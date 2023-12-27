AL election manifesto: Transparency and accountability for good governance

Politics

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 01:30 pm

The Awami League (AL) has said the party is firmly committed to transparency and accountability in its governing policy to protect the people's interests and rights.

While announcing AL's election manifesto for 2023 at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel today (27 December), the party President Sheikh Hasina pledged that the practice of transparency, accountability, good governance, and democratic values will be strengthened in all aspects of state management, if elected.

Insisting on the party's vocal stance to safeguard the rule of law, Sheikh Hasina said the independence and dignity of the judiciary will be preserved.

"The law enforcement force of Smart Bangladesh will be made smart and modern," she pledged, noting that AL has been actively working to establish a humane and people-friendly law and order force. 

Claiming to establish a country free from exploitation by eradicating social inequality, she assured that measures to ensure the independence and effectiveness of the National Human Rights Commission will continue.

In order to provide quality public service, AL has claimed to work on building "an efficient, enterprising, IT-based, corruption-free, patriotic, and public welfare-oriented administrative system through recruitment based on merit".

In an attempt to further the party's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the AL chief said they have decided to inculcate an anti-corruption attitude among the students.

"Chapters on the evils of corruption and what to do to prevent it will be added to the education curriculum," she noted in her manifesto speech.

In the 2023 election manifesto, AL has put emphasis on enhancing the capacity of local government in budget formulation and project implementation aimed at achieving balanced development. As part of the plan, responsibilities will be decentralised among Zilla Parishad, Upazila Parishad, and Union Parishad levels.

To protect media freedom and free flow of information, Hasina said arrangements will be made so that journalists do not face torture, intimidation, or false cases.

Addressing 'The Cyber Security Act of 2023', she said individual privacy will be protected while measures will be taken to prevent misuse of the act.

As part of AL's plan to boost the media industry, Sheikh Hasina said the 10th Wage Board for journalists is being prepared while financial and medical assistance will be further extended under the Journalist Welfare Trust.

In a bid to tackle land management complexities, the party has opted to broaden its administrative reforms and enhance the sector's digitalisation. This expansion encompasses initiatives such as e-registration and the Land Development Tax Management System.

