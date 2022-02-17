ACC staff protest Sharif’s removal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 08:19 pm

TIB demands clarification in the incident

TIB demands clarification in the incident

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 08:19 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On Thursday, a number of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) employees said that removal of ACC official Sharif Uddin following article 54(2) of the ACC (staff) rules, 2008, without giving him any scope for self defence, amounts to patronising the corrupt.

The agitating staff of the ACC submitted a memorandum to ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain, protesting removal of Sharif Uddin, after forming a human chain in the afternoon at the ACC premises in the city. They also demanded the cancellation of article 54(2) from the service rules.  

ACC Deputy Director Syed Nazrul Islam said that action has been taken against one of the officials as per the rules. 

"But we are going through some problems in conducting our investigation. We hope that our commission shall consider the issues logically. We have informed the secretary about the problems we are going through in the course of our inquiry, which he assured will be resolved very quickly," he said.

It was mentioned in the memorandum that Sharif Uddin was known as an efficient and hard-working official in Chattogram.  He filed 52 cases while he was posted in Chattogram submitting 15 charge sheets in court for trial.

He played an important role in unearthing embezzlement of huge monies in land acquisition and did an inquiry of the incident. The vested group and aggrieved parties have threatened to kill Sharif on different occasions intimidating him due to his stance against corruption.  

On the other hand, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain told the media Thursday afternoon that three departmental cases are in court against Sharif, while another seven to 10 complaints are pending. He was given a chance to explain himself but declined to come to office whenever he was summoned. The action against him was the last resort as per the rules.

If the commission thinks an official's actions are hampering its work, the commission can take action, said Mahbub. This does not allow anyone scope for self defence.

Mahbub further said Sharif has acted going beyond these rules which cannot be mentioned publicly. The ACC thought of applying article 54(2) to save the image of the commission as a last resort.

TIB demands clarification in the incident:

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), on Thursday demanded that the ACC clarify its stance on the recent issue of suspending ACC official Sharif Uddin.

In a press note, TIB said, if the ACC fails to answer questions raised in people's minds, confidence in the corruption oversight agency would be in serious jeopardy.

At the same time, all honest and courageous ACC officials working to prevent and curb corruption would be demoralized which would ultimately weaken the institution's position. TIB expects the ACC leadership shall dispel the confusion created over the issue, showing wisdom.

Media reports on the suspension of ACC Deputy Assistant Director Sharif Uddin, has generated a negative reaction both within the ACC and outside, including the forming of a human chain protesting his removal, which is unusual and concerning. 

During his tour of duty in Chattogram, Sharif Uddin unearthed corruption in land acquisition in Cox's Bazar involving a huge amount of money, passport and NID forgery for the Rohingyas, and irregularities in Karnaphuli gas transmission. He was the key person in the drive against corruption in Chattogram and filed several cases. The official became unpopular with vested interest groups involved in these crimes.

"Has the ACC transferred and suspended Sharif Uddin, pressured by this syndicate?," TIB asked.  

They said the ACC can rightfully remove any of its officers but the ACC must make clear why, instead of protecting him, it is suspending an efficient and brave official working to control corruption in the public interest.

