9 arrested over BRT girder crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 11:16 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested nine people from Dhaka, Gazipur, Sirajganj and Bagerhat, in connection with the BRT girder incident which claimed five lives on Monday.

The arrestees include the crane operator, the helper and the security personnel of the contractor company, said officials.

One of the arrestees has been identified as Md Monjurul Islam, engineer, Procurement Department of China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co Ltd, ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB Legal and Media Wing told The Business Standard.

RAB sources said the arrested crane operator was an assistant of the main operator and was not authorised to drive the crane.

The Chinese company recently sacked the main crane operator. Since then he has been doing the job, they said.

RAB sources also said the crane has the capacity to lift not more than 50 tonne weight. 

They added that the Chinese company did not maintain safety properly.

On 15 August a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit)-3 Elevated Expressway girder fell on a moving car killing five of a family on the spot and injuring two others.

Two passengers – a newly married couple Rezaul Karim Hridoy, 26 and Riya Akter, 19 – were rescued, but the rest of the passengers – Jharna Akter, 27, her two children Zakaria, 4, and Jannat, 6, and Hridoy's father Ayub Hossain Rubel, 55, and his mother-in-law Fahima Akter, 38, died on the spot.

A case has been filed against the Chinese contractor for the BRT-3 Elevated Expressway.

