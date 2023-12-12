7 vehicles set on fire in 24 hours: Fire service

267 incidents of arson have been reported from 28 October to 8 December. File Photo.

At least seven incidents of arson were reported where seven vehicles were set on fire across the country in the past 24 hours till 6am Tuesday (12 December) ahead of the 36-hour nationwide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat.

Six of the arson attacks were reported in Dhaka and one in Feni, according to the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The affected vehicles included six buses and one car.

The Fire service had to respond to only four of these incidents.

On 11 December at 3:35pm, a staff bus of Karmasangsthan Bank near Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel caught fire. Fire service did not have to take any actions to douse this fire.

At 7:05pm the same day, a fire broke out in the Itihas bus at the Ashulia Kabirpur bus stand.

At 8:30pm, another bus at the Mohammadpur bus stand caught fire, and at 8:40pm, a bus on Salauddin Road in Feni caught fire. None of these required any actions from the fire service.

At 9:47pm, a staff bus of Delta Life Insurance caught fire in front of Rajdhani Super Market in Tikatuli. Fire services rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

On 12 December at 12:38am, a bus in the Rayerbag area caught fire, and at 2:21am, an abandoned car on the roadside near Trimohoni Bridge in Khilgaon (Banshree Main Road) caught fire.

From 28 October to 12 December, the Fire Service reported 274 cases of arson, damaging 270 vehicles and 15 buildings.

The vehicles included 168 buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and 27 other vehicles.