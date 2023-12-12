Bus set on fire in Gulistan area

The bus was set on fire at around 10am on 12 December. Photo: UNB

Unidentified people set a bus on fire in Dhaka's Gulistan area this morning, on the first day of the latest blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

A bus of Bahon Paribahan was burnt around 10am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of FSCD headquarters (media cell).

Two fire-fighting units from Siddique Bazar station reached the spot and doused the blaze at 10:16 am, he said.

No casualties were reported.

On Monday night, miscreants set two buses on fire in Dhaka's Tikatuli and Mohammadpur areas.

BNP and like-minded parties are observing hartals and blockades across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).