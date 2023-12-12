Bus set on fire in Gulistan area

The bus was set on fire at around 10am on 12 December. Photo: UNB
The bus was set on fire at around 10am on 12 December. Photo: UNB

Unidentified people set a bus on fire in Dhaka's Gulistan area this morning, on the first day of the latest blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

A bus of Bahon Paribahan was burnt around 10am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of FSCD headquarters (media cell).

Two fire-fighting units from Siddique Bazar station reached the spot and doused the blaze at 10:16 am, he said.

No casualties were reported.

On Monday night, miscreants set two buses on fire in Dhaka's Tikatuli and Mohammadpur areas.

BNP and like-minded parties are observing hartals and blockades across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Bus Burning

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

