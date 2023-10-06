7 JU teachers, students among world’s 2% top-cited scientists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 10:52 am

7 JU teachers, students among world's 2% top-cited scientists

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam congratulated the scientists for their remarkable achievements and wished them success in their future endeavors.

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 10:52 am
7 JU teachers, students among world’s 2% top-cited scientists

​​​​​​Six teachers and one student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have been named among the top 2% of most cited scientists in the world in a survey by a research group from Stanford University in the United States.

The research group on Wednesday (4 October) has published a list of scientists based on their research papers published along with the number of people who cited them in the last one year.

The six JU teachers are- Prof A A Mamun of Physics department, Prof Ibrahim Khalil of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department, Prof M Shamim Kaiser of the Institute of Information and Technology, Prof Anamul Haque of the Chemistry department, Md Mustafizur Rahman, associate professor of Environmental Sciences department, and Md Sayeed Al Zaman, assistant professor of Journalism and Media Studies department.

Mohammed A Mamun, a master's student of Public Health and Informatics department has made it to the list.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam congratulated the scientists for their remarkable achievements and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Stanford University Professor John Ioannidis, a specialist in metascience, or the study of science using scientific methods, along with US-based Kevin W Boyack and the Netherlands-based Jeroen Baas worked to release the comprehensive list of the scientists in various disciplines.

