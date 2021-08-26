7 burnt at Mirpur gas explosion

Seven people, including a child, have received burn injuries in a fire following a gas riser explosion on the ground floor of a house in Section 11 in the capital's Mirpur area.

The incident took place around 12 midnight on Wednesday.

The injured have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

The victims are- Raushanara Begum, 70, mother of house owner Rafiqul Islam, his brother Shafiqul Islam, 35, younger sister Rina Begum, 50, Nazneen Akhter, 25, ground floor tenant, her daughter Nowshin, 5, Renu Begum, 35, neighbor, and pedestrian Sajjad Hossain, 30.

Rafiqul Islam, owner of the building told Somoy News, there was a leak in their house's Titas gas line which was repaired two days ago. However, the fire originated following a sudden loud gas explosion around 12 am.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police box in-charge (inspector) Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident and said that seven people including a child from Mirpur injured in the fire incident.

All of them are in critical condition, he added.

Pallabi police sub-inspector (SI) Md Nasir Uddin said, there was no gas in the house for a few days. Tonight the gas pressure in the line suddenly increased. At that time, they were cleaning the gas riser themselves. Suddenly it exploded and started a fire, leaving seven people injured.

On information, the fire service brought the fire under control.