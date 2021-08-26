7 burnt at Mirpur gas explosion

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 10:11 am

Related News

7 burnt at Mirpur gas explosion

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 10:11 am
Photo: Somoy
Photo: Somoy

Seven people, including a child, have received burn injuries in a fire following a gas riser explosion on the ground floor of a house in Section 11 in the capital's Mirpur area.

The incident took place around 12 midnight on Wednesday.

The injured have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

The victims are- Raushanara Begum, 70, mother of house owner Rafiqul Islam, his brother Shafiqul Islam, 35, younger sister Rina Begum, 50, Nazneen Akhter, 25, ground floor tenant, her daughter Nowshin, 5, Renu Begum, 35, neighbor, and pedestrian Sajjad Hossain, 30.

Rafiqul Islam, owner of the building told Somoy News, there was a leak in their house's Titas gas line which was repaired two days ago. However, the fire originated following a sudden loud gas explosion around 12 am.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police box in-charge (inspector) Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident and said that seven people including a child from Mirpur injured in the fire incident.

All of them are in critical condition, he added.

Pallabi police sub-inspector (SI) Md Nasir Uddin said, there was no gas in the house for a few days. Tonight the gas pressure in the line suddenly increased. At that time, they were cleaning the gas riser themselves. Suddenly it exploded and started a fire, leaving seven people injured.

On information, the fire service brought the fire under control.

Top News

Mirpur / burnt / gas explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

17h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

17h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding