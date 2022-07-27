62.07% children in Dhaka are mobile phone users 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 July, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:19 pm

62.07% children in Dhaka are mobile phone users 

TBS Report 
27 July, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:19 pm
62.07% children in Dhaka are mobile phone users 

About 62.07% of children living in Dhaka use mobile phones for the lack of amusement parks and fields for recreation, said the latest census conducted in 2022. 

The rate is lowest in Sylhet at 47.55%. 

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)'s first digital "Population and Housing Census 2022" preliminary report was released on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital. 

Dildar Hossain, project director of BBS, highlighted various aspects of the report.

Among the minor mobile users in Dhaka, 70.59% are boys and 53.26% are girls. 

According to BBS data, a total of 55.89% of children (aged 5 years and above) across the country use mobile phones. Out of this 66.53% are boys and 45.53% are girls.

Meanwhile, 72.31% of the total population aged 18 and above use mobile phones. 

Out of this, males are 86.72% and females are 58.83%. 

Dhaka has the highest 78.41% of people in the said age group who own mobile phones and Sylhet has the lowest users at 65.48%.
 

